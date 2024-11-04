DMK MP Wilson bats for abolition of toll plazas, says fee rules favour contractors

DMK’s Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson has called for abolition of toll plazas in the country, contending that the fee rules favoured contractors with flexible terms and the general public was compelled to pay unreasonable toll.

“We must unite to oppose unreasonable fee [at toll plazas], and call for their elimination nationwide,” Mr. Wilson said.

The MP received the information on toll plazas, in response to his special mention in Parliament, from the Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra.

Mr. Wilson said the Minister was not adequately advised by bureaucrats while addressing his questions in Parliament. “The written response from the Minister states that there is no criterion on a 60 km distance in the National Highways Fee Rules, 1997. This indicates a fundamental misunderstanding of the 1997 rules, which specify an 80 km distance between two toll plazas. Does this imply that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had mistakenly announced in Parliament that no toll plazas would be permitted within a 60-km radius?,” Mr. Wilson posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The DMK MP further said that it was was “outrageous and unjust to deny road-users at the Paranur Toll Plaza in Chennai the benefits under Rule 6 of the 2008 fee rules, that allow for a 60% reduction in toll fee.

He said the Minister had acknowledged his assertion that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had collected an excess profit of ₹28.54 crore, beyond the investment at Paranur, and failed to reduce the toll fee in accordance with the rules.

“The explanation that the excess funds collected are deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India, which is then allocated for further development and augmentation of national highways, is highly questionable...,” he said, adding that there was no independent authority reviewing the expense and collections.