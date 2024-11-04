GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK MP Wilson bats for abolition of toll plazas, says fee rules favour contractors

Published - November 04, 2024 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

DMK’s Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson has called for abolition of toll plazas in the country, contending that the fee rules favoured contractors with flexible terms and the general public was compelled to pay unreasonable toll.

“We must unite to oppose unreasonable fee [at toll plazas], and call for their elimination nationwide,” Mr. Wilson said.

The MP received the information on toll plazas, in response to his special mention in Parliament, from the Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra.

Mr. Wilson said the Minister was not adequately advised by bureaucrats while addressing his questions in Parliament. “The written response from the Minister states that there is no criterion on a 60 km distance in the National Highways Fee Rules, 1997. This indicates a fundamental misunderstanding of the 1997 rules, which specify an 80 km distance between two toll plazas. Does this imply that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had mistakenly announced in Parliament that no toll plazas would be permitted within a 60-km radius?,” Mr. Wilson posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The DMK MP further said that it was was “outrageous and unjust to deny road-users at the Paranur Toll Plaza in Chennai the benefits under Rule 6 of the 2008 fee rules, that allow for a 60% reduction in toll fee.

He said the Minister had acknowledged his assertion that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had collected an excess profit of ₹28.54 crore, beyond the investment at Paranur, and failed to reduce the toll fee in accordance with the rules.

“The explanation that the excess funds collected are deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India, which is then allocated for further development and augmentation of national highways, is highly questionable...,” he said, adding that there was no independent authority reviewing the expense and collections.

Published - November 04, 2024 01:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.