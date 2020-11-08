DMK MP urges Centre to intervene and lift ban on fireworks

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu on Saturday urged the Centre to intervene to get the ban imposed by some States on bursting of fireworks on Deepavali day lifted.

In a letter to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar, he said it was unscientific to ban crackers as they were manufactured as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and contained no poisonous chemicals. Pointing out that the ban not only affected the livelihood of workers in the fireworks industry but also the future of the industry, he said the government should earmark funds to compensate workers and the industry in case the State governments were not ready to lift the ban.