DMK MP raises concern over obscene content on social media

December 11, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, representing the DMK, has raised concern over the prevalence of obscene and vulgar content on social media through a question in the Rajya Sabha.

In her question, which was answered on Friday, the MP wanted to know the measures taken by the Union government to curb the obscenity and vulgarity, and whether current legislation were enough to achieve the same and punish people spreading such content.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, in his reply, listed various measures taken by the government.

He highlighted that the policies of the government were aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for users. “With the expansion of the internet and more Indians coming online, the potential for Indians being exposed to obscene and vulgar content on the internet has grown,” he said.

He pointed to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to make the intermediaries accountable in many ways.

He also listed the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, financial assistance to States for capacity building, creating awareness and issuing guidelines as some of the measures being taken.

