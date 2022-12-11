DMK MP raises concern over obscene content on social media

December 11, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, representing the DMK, has raised concern over the prevalence of obscene and vulgar content on social media through a question in the Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her question, which was answered on Friday, the MP wanted to know the measures taken by the Union government to curb the obscenity and vulgarity, and whether current legislation were enough to achieve the same and punish people spreading such content.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, in his reply, listed various measures taken by the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He highlighted that the policies of the government were aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for users. “With the expansion of the internet and more Indians coming online, the potential for Indians being exposed to obscene and vulgar content on the internet has grown,” he said.

He pointed to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to make the intermediaries accountable in many ways.

He also listed the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, financial assistance to States for capacity building, creating awareness and issuing guidelines as some of the measures being taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US