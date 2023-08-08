HamberMenu
DMK MP questions unfilled PG medical seats due to “misappropriation of quota”

August 08, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MP P. Wilson on Tuesday questioned the Union government for letting 1,307 postgraduate medical seats go vacant in 2022-23, reportedly due to the “misappropriation of quota”. In a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, he asked for the number of seats that had gone vacant in 2022-23 after the conclusion of the ‘special stray vacancy’ round of counselling.

He also asked whether there was any response to his assertion that many meritorious students from the poor and downtrodden sections were denied fair treatment during counselling as the seats secured in the general category by students owing to their high marks were counted under reservation quota, violating the Supreme Court orders.

In her reply, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said that 1,307 seats had gone vacant in 2022-23. Without responding to the allegation of “misappropriation of quota”, the Minister said the seats were being filled as per the scheme devised by the Supreme Court. 

