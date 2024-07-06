DMK MP P. Wilson seeks establishment of Regional Benches of SC

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and submitted a representation reiterating demands on the establishment of Permanent Regional Benches of the Supreme Court in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and for the South, North, West, and East Zones respectively, apart from a Constitution Bench at Delhi.

The representation also sought to ensure social justice and social diversity in the appointment of Judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts.

It demanded that the retirement age of High Court Judges be increased to 65 years from 62 years and that of Supreme Court Judges to 70 years from 65 years through Constitutional amendments.

The representation also asked for notification of appointments of withheld/overlooked names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for the appointment of Judges of various High Courts, and to place them in the seniority position as recommended by the Supreme Court.

“Mr. Meghwal received my representation with an assurance that he will look into it,” Mr. Wilson said in a post on X, on Thursday.