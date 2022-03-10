DMK MP N.R. Elango’s son dies in road accident

March 10, 2022 18:20 IST

The incident occurred on the East Coast Road near Kottakuppam

DMK Rajya Sabha Member from Vellore, N.R. Elango’s son Rakesh Ranganathan, 21, died after the vehicle in which he and his friend were traveling hit the divider at Kil Puthupet near Kottakuppam on the East Coast Road early Thursday. The accident occurred around 3.45 a.m.

Police said Rakesh and his friend K. Ved Vikash, 21, were on their way to Puducherry. Rakesh who was at the wheel swerved the vehicle to the right to avoid hitting a cow that suddenly crossed the road at Kil Puthupet. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed against a road divider. The vehicle toppled over and Rakesh died on the spot while Ved Vikash was seriously injured.

On information, a team from Kottakuppam rushed to the spot and cut open the vehicle with the help of an earthmover to extricate the body of Rakesh. Vikash who was severely injured was rushed to the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Kangachettikulam near Puducherry.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.