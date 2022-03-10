DMK MP N.R. Elango’s son dies in road accident

March 10, 2022 08:04 IST

The accident occured on the East Coast Road near Kottakuppam.

DMK Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Vellore, N.R. Elango’s son Rakesh, died and his friend was seriously injured, after the vehicle in which they were traveling hit the divider at Kil Puthupet near Kottakuppam on the East Coast Road early Thursday, March 10, 2022. The accident occurred at around 3.45 a.m.

Police said Rakesh and his friend, were on the way to Puducherry when the vehicle which they travelled reportedly lost control and crashed against a road divider. The vehicle toppled over and Rakesh died on the spot while his friend was seriously injured.

Advertising

Advertising

On information, a team from Kottakuppam rushed to the spot and cut open the vehicle to extricate the body of Rakesh. The deceased’s friend who was severely injured was rushed to the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Kanagachettikulam near Puducherry.

The police are investigating.