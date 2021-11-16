DMK MP moves HC seeking bail in cashew factory death case

CHENNAI

16 November 2021

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament T.R.V.S. Ramesh, representing Cuddalore constituency, has approached the Madras High Court seeking bail in a case booked against him and others pursuant to the death of a 60-year-old employee in his cashew nut factory in September this year.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar has adjourned the hearing on the bail petition to Wednesday since a government counsel, on Tuesday, sought time to get instructions from the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). A Sessions Court in Cuddalore had on October 23 dismissed a similar bail petition.

Initially, the case was registered by Kadampuliyur police and then transferred to the CB-CID since the MP had been arrayed as the prime accused. He had surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate in Panruti on October 11 and remanded in judicial custody. He was also subjected to custodial interrogation by the police. Claiming that the employee had died by suicide and that his political opponents were attempting to project it as a case of homicide, the MP sought bail since he had to discharge democratic duties attached to his office. He also claimed to be under medication for acute hypertension and diabetes.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)