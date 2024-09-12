DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before Vellore court in IT raid case

The Judicial Magistrate Court - I at the Combined Court Complex in Vellore town on Thursday adjourned the cash-for-votes case registered against DMK MP Kathir Anand to October 24.

Court officials said that Mr. Anand appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Court - I Magistrate G. Sathiakumar for the case. The case relates to IT officials who conducted raids at the houses of DMK leader Pooncholai Srinivasan and his cousin Damodharan. They were said to be close associates of Mr. Anand and allegedly the raid happened in April 2019. It led to the seizure of ₹10.48 crore from Mr. Damodharan’s place.

Subsequently, the then election accounts officer registered a case against all three of them with the Katpadi police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.