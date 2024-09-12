ADVERTISEMENT

DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before Vellore court in IT raid case

Published - September 12, 2024 11:06 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial Magistrate Court - I at the Combined Court Complex in Vellore town on Thursday adjourned the cash-for-votes case registered against DMK MP Kathir Anand to October 24.

Court officials said that Mr. Anand appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Court - I Magistrate G. Sathiakumar for the case. The case relates to IT officials who conducted raids at the houses of DMK leader Pooncholai Srinivasan and his cousin Damodharan. They were said to be close associates of Mr. Anand and allegedly the raid happened in April 2019. It led to the seizure of ₹10.48 crore from Mr. Damodharan’s place.

Subsequently, the then election accounts officer registered a case against all three of them with the Katpadi police.

