GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before Vellore court in IT raid case

Published - September 12, 2024 11:06 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial Magistrate Court - I at the Combined Court Complex in Vellore town on Thursday adjourned the cash-for-votes case registered against DMK MP Kathir Anand to October 24.

Court officials said that Mr. Anand appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Court - I Magistrate G. Sathiakumar for the case. The case relates to IT officials who conducted raids at the houses of DMK leader Pooncholai Srinivasan and his cousin Damodharan. They were said to be close associates of Mr. Anand and allegedly the raid happened in April 2019. It led to the seizure of ₹10.48 crore from Mr. Damodharan’s place.

Subsequently, the then election accounts officer registered a case against all three of them with the Katpadi police.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.