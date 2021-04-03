DMK MP Kanimozhi tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai

03 April 2021 17:13 IST

DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on April 3 tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, party sources said.

Ms. Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, has cancelled her programmes after testing positive for COVID-19, the sources said.

Also the party’s women’s wing secretary, Ms. Kanimozhi has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, they said.

On April 2, she had toured southern regions, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.