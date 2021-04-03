Tamil NaduChennai 03 April 2021 17:13 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 03 April 2021 17:12 IST
DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on April 3 tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, party sources said.
Ms. Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, has cancelled her programmes after testing positive for COVID-19, the sources said.
Also the party’s women’s wing secretary, Ms. Kanimozhi has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, they said.
On April 2, she had toured southern regions, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.
