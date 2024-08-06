DMK MP Kanimozhi Somu wants Centre to take steps to harness wind, solar energy

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu participating in the discussion on the working of the Ministry of the New and Renewable Energy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 said despite the subsidy from the Centre for rooftop solar schemes, residents still have to spend a lot.

The Central government claims it provides free 300 units of electricity through the installation of roof top solar under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. She said while the Central government was giving a subsidy to the maximum of ₹78,000 for three-kilowatt rooftop solar system, a person has to spend an additional of ₹2 lakh minimum for installing the rooftop solar.

Similarly, in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) project for installing solar pumps for farmers, the Central government gives a subsidy of 30% of total cost of the solar pump while the State government shares 30% and the remaining 40% is to be borne by the farmers. However the Central government is projecting as if it was giving free solar pumps and rooftop solar systems.

Dr. Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government was taking several pioneering steps to promote solar and wind energies, and wanted the Central government to fund through the REC and the Power Finance Corporation generously to the State government and private players to establish solar and wind parks. She also urged the Central government to direct the Reserve Bank of India and other banks to designate the renewable energy projects under ‘priority sector lending.’ The Union government should create a dedicated green energy corridor for grid connectivity, to facilitate States and other stakeholders to connect their renewable energy plants to evacuate the generated energy, she said.

She made a pitch for promoting onshore and offshore wind energy plants and make it mandatory for government buildings, educational institutions and other commercial institutions to create captive solar power plants. Dr. Kanimozhi also mentioned the Tamil Nadu’s push for green energy with the creation of a separate Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited in January 24 this year. This company set to manage hydro, wind and solar projects, has been hived off from Tangedco and will replace the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA). The new company was formed to fast track the energy transition in the State from 22% of renewable energy mix to 50% by 2030 to achieve the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) trajectory, she said.

