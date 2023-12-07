DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu raises issue of spam calls, SMSes in Rajya Sabha

December 07, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The issue of spam calls and SMSes was raised during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha by Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Thursday, December 6, 2023.

In spite of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) regulation, there has been an increase in spam phone calls and SMSes, and the government’s measures to curb these calls have not been effective, she said. Around 74% of people registered in TRAI’s ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) list continue to receive unwanted SMSes, the MP said.

Access to all customer contacts is a basic breach of privacy. In a press release, the MP said she told the House that there was a pressing need to have a preventive framework other than the filing of complaints through TRAI, and sought action and measures to manage the operations of unregistered telemarketers after introducing blockchain-based technology and address existing errors in the complaints mechanism of TRAI.

