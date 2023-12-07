HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu raises issue of spam calls, SMSes in Rajya Sabha

In spite of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s regulation, there has been an increase in spam phone calls and SMSes, and the government’s measures to curb these calls have not been effective, she said

December 07, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu at the Rajya Sabha

DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu at the Rajya Sabha | Photo Credit: ANI

The issue of spam calls and SMSes was raised during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha by Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Thursday, December 6, 2023.

In spite of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) regulation, there has been an increase in spam phone calls and SMSes, and the government’s measures to curb these calls have not been effective, she said. Around 74% of people registered in TRAI’s ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) list continue to receive unwanted SMSes, the MP said.

Access to all customer contacts is a basic breach of privacy. In a press release, the MP said she told the House that there was a pressing need to have a preventive framework other than the filing of complaints through TRAI, and sought action and measures to manage the operations of unregistered telemarketers after introducing blockchain-based technology and address existing errors in the complaints mechanism of TRAI.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / mobile phones / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.