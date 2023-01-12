ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi inaugurates event to mark Day of Non­Resident Tamils

January 12, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had announced that January 12 would be observed as the Day of Non-Resident Tamils.

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MP Kanimozhi inaugurating day one of the Day of Non­-Resident Tamils event

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday inaugurated the event to celebrate Day of Non-Resident Tamils, in the presence of Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan.

Conferences on topics such as history of Non-Resident Tamils and the research undertaken by them on Tamil language were held at the event, according to a statement.

Other topics

Topics including welfare schemes for Non-Resident Tamils, schemes and facilities for making investments in the State and education opportunities for Non-Resident Tamil students were also discussed.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj and other MPs from DMK were present at the event.

Over 500 representatives from various countries and Tamil organisations participated in the event.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister would attend the event and launch welfare schemes for Non-Resident Tamils at the Kalaivanar Arangam.

