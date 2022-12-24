  1. EPaper
DMK MP highlights lack of any study on issues in switching to electric vehicles

December 24, 2022 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha MP from DMK P. Wilson on Friday highlighted the lack of any study conducted by the Union government regarding the difficulties faced by the motorists in switching from conventional vehicles to electric or hybrid vehicles.

According to the MP, in a reply to a question he raised in the Rajya Sabha regarding the allocation of funds of conduct of any studies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (Phase II) scheme, the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal said no such study has been conducted.

The Minister, however, highlighted the measures taken by the government to address some of the inconveniences and difficulties commonly faced by the motorists, which included high upfront cost of electric vehicles, customer anxiety about range of electric vehicles and limited models available in India.

These measures included the increase in the incentive, the implementation of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, reduction in Goods and Services Tax for electric vehicles and exempting battery-operated vehicles from the need for permits to carry passengers or goods.

Tamil Nadu

