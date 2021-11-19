DMK MP gets bail

CHENNAI

19 November 2021 17:06 IST

The Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament TRVS Ramesh, representing Cuddalore constituency, in a murder case booked against him following the death of a 60-year-old employee in his cashew nut factory.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar granted the relief after the MP approached the court stating that he was under incarceration since October 11 when he surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate in Panruti and got remanded in judicial custody. He was also subjected to custodial interrogation by the police.

