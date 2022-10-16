DMK MP flags ‘violation’ in OBC reservation in All India Quota medical seats

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson has flagged a suspected violation in the adherence to reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in the All India Quota (AIQ) medical and dental college seats.

He has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to intervene.

Mr. Wilson, senior counsel who had on behalf of the DMK successfully argued in the Supreme Court for the implementation of the OBC reservation in the AIQ seats, said the Medical Admission Committee had failed to properly account for the OBC reservation.

Representation

Citing a representation to him from the Medicos Parents Association, Andhra Pradesh, he said seats secured by the meritorious reserved category candidates, belonging to the OBCs, were being counted under the reserved quota seats during the under-graduate counselling process.

Besides, the open competition seat vacated by a “sliding meritorious reserved candidate” (who opts for a reserved seat in an institution of choice which is present in the reserved category and not in the open competition category) was being filled with the “unreserved category” candidates.

In his letter to Mr. Mandaviya , Mr. Wilson said that as per the counselling procedure, the open competition seats were filled on merit. Thereafter, the reserved category seats were to be filled. The open competition seats vacated by “sliding meritorious reserved candidates” must be filled by candidates belonging to the same reserved category in order of merit.

However, according to the final list of seat allotment for 2021-22, the last cut-off rank for the general category was 19207 for AIQ seats in MBBS courses. “After [Rank] 19207, only 6 OBC candidates were allotted seats as per the rules of reservation,” he said. This, he said, was in violation of the procedure mandated by the Supreme Court. It resulted in a loss of 2,163 OBC seats, causing injustice to candidates of this category, he contended.

He said the procedure adopted by the Medical Admission Committee was nowhere mentioned in the NEET Information Bulletin and Counselling Scheme. Hence, the DMK MP urged the Minister to intervene and “implement the correct counselling procedure as laid down in the Ritesh Shah case” with respect to the meritorious reserved candidates and provide the OBC candidates with the mandated 27% reservation.