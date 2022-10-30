DMK MP demands reservation in promotion for OBCs

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
October 30, 2022 01:52 IST

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson has called for a Constitutional amendment to enable reservation with consequential seniority for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in promotional posts on the lines of reservation available to candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs).

In a letter to Kiren Rijiju Agarwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Mr. Wilson said “Article 16 (4A) and 16 (4B) empower the State to make special provision for reservation for the SC/STs in the matters of promotion with consequential seniority.”

He said reservation in promotions for OBCs could be provided by amending Article 16 and inserting provisions similar to article 16 (4A) and 16 (4B).

“Reservation in promotions of the OBC candidates would result in true social justice as it would ensure adequate representation of the OBCs in higher offices of administration,” he said.

