DMK MP appeals to Jaishankar to make arrangements for the safe return of 5,000 Tamil Nadu students from Ukraine

Special Correspondent February 26, 2022 18:05 IST

In his letter, R.S. Bharathi tells the Union Minister that Chief Minister Stalin has been extremely concerned about the students’ safety

The Deputy leader of the DMK in the Rajya Sabha and DMK Organisation Secretary, R.S. Bharathi wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, appealing to him to make necessary arrangements for the early and safe return of nearly 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, currently held up in various parts of Ukraine due to the ongoing war. Mr. Bharathi, in his letter on behalf of the DMK MPs in Parliament, said the party was happy with the actions taken by Mr. Jaishankar to immediately contact his counterpart in Ukraine and directing the Indian embassy there, and also in the neighbouring countries, to ensure the safety of Indians. “As you are fully aware, our students there are really desperate and their safe return requires special attention by the Government of India and our embassies concerned. I would like to bring to your kind personal attention that our Chief Minister [M.K. Stalin] is extremely concerned about the lives and safety of students from Tamil Nadu, numbering about 5,000, as requests from worried parents are pouring in,” he said.



