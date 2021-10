Chennai

20 October 2021 23:02 IST

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson has achieved the distinction of attending all the scheduled meetings of the Parliamentary Standing Committees.

He is one of the 16 members who have secured 100% attendance. Besides Mr Wilson, 10 members belong to the BJP, three from the Congress, one each from the Samajwadi Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Advertising

Advertising