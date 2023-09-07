DMK MP A. Raja compares Sanatana Dharma with HIV

September 07, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP A. Raja said that Sanatana Dharma was like the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that needed to be destroyed.

In a meeting with DMK booth agents in Udhagamandalam on September 7, Mr. Raja said that people in North India had become aware of the need to defeat Hindutva forces, and were looking towards the DMK and Dravidian parties for “the cure.”

He said that despite the “barbarous” sexual assault of two Kuki women in Manipur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had not condemned the incident while Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Parliament justifying it. “This is how the country is going. India is burning and there is no safety for anyone,” he said.

Mr. Raja said that the DMK did not interfere in the religious beliefs of people, but only opposed the use of religion by the government to inflict violence on minorities. “Everyone is ready to kill the poisonous snake, but nobody has the cure to the bite from the snake, except Periyar, Anna, and the DMK,” said Mr. Raja.

“This is the reason people in North India don’t know what Sanatana Dharma is, while we do,” said Mr. Raja, adding that he supported Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks comparing Sanatana Dharma with dengue and malaria.

Mr. Raja said that while dengue and malaria do not have any stigma attached to them, the HIV virus does.

“Just like the disease is very dangerous, it [Sanatana Dharma] is very dangerous, and it is our duty to root it out in its entirety,” said Mr. Raja.

Also present at the meeting were top district-level functionaries of the DMK, as well as Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran.

