DMK moves High Court

A day after two MLAs from opposing factions of the AIADMK were caught on tape claiming that money and gold were offered to party legislators to support the Sasikala camp in February, the DMK on Tuesday approached the Madras High Court, seeking a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the allegations.

Making an urgent mention before the First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M. Sundar, DMK senior counsel R. Shanmugasundaram urged the court to immediately order a probe by the CBI. Claiming that the money involved could be ‘black money’, he sought an ED probe.

He added that the party would file a miscellaneous petition seeking the relief in a PIL already pending before the court, assailing the Motion of Confidence moved by Chief Minister Eddapadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly on February 18.

To this, the Bench said that the plea would be taken up for hearing on Friday if the contentions are filed as a proper petition.