Tamil Nadu

DMK moves HC seeking 50% reservation for OBCs in PG medical admissions under All India quota

Party files plea after a host of political parties withdrew similar petitions from the SC

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday preferred a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court seeking 50% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in postgraduate medical as well as dental seats, surrendered by the State government to the All India quota, filled up by the Centre.

The petition was filed within hours, after a host of political parties including the DMK and the Communist Party of India withdrew similar petitions from the Supreme Court with liberty to approach the High Court. However, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) had already approached the High Court with a PIL which was yet to be heard.

In an affidavit, filed through senior counsel P. Wilson, the DMK said, it strongly believed that providing professional education to the marginalised would help encourage talented youngsters who were not in a position to fare better than the privileged lot in competitive examinations due to their economic and social circumstances.

“When provided an opportunity to get medical education, they will go back to their villages and serve the poor and the marginalised,” the party said and insisted upon quashing the results published on April 12 without reserving even a single seat for OBC candidates under the All India quota seats for post graduate medical and dental courses.

