DMK MLAs, MPs to donate one month’s salary to CM’s fund: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced that MLAs and MPs of his party would donate a month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund as a contribution towards the welfare of workers in the unorganised sector, many of whom have been rendered jobless in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“At a time when the State is reeling from the impact of COVID-19, the government should allocate adequate funds to protect the workers in the unorganised sector,” Mr. Stalin said and called upon industrialists to contribute towards the cause.

The DMK leader also requested the people to cooperate with the government in its efforts to combat the disease.

In a separate statement, he urged the government to take steps to ensure that the supply of essential commodities is not affected if any restrictions are imposed on the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode as per the Centre’s advisory. “The government should provide food and other essentials to daily wagers and people living on the platforms,” he said.