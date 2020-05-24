Tamil NaduChennai 24 May 2020 13:14 IST
Comments
DMK MLAs booked for unlawful assembly in Chennai
Updated: 24 May 2020 13:14 IST
The members protested against the arrest of R.S.Bharathi along with 96 DMK cadre
The Egmore police have registered a case against 96 DMK cadre, including three MLAs.
MLAs B.Ranganathan, Ravichandran and S.R.Raja and advocate Girirajan were booked among others for protesting the arrest of DMK Rajya Sabha member R.S.Bharathi on Saturday.
They were booked under sections 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 ( Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...