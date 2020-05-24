DMK MLAs booked for unlawful assembly in Chennai

The Egmore police have registered a case against 96 DMK cadre, including three MLAs.

MLAs B.Ranganathan, Ravichandran and S.R.Raja and advocate Girirajan were booked among others for protesting the arrest of DMK Rajya Sabha member R.S.Bharathi on Saturday.

They were booked under sections 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 ( Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.