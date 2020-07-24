DMK MLA seeks inquiry into death of man detained by Forest officials

Former minister and DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna has sought the suspension of Forest Department officials of Kadayam range after a man detained by them died in Tenkasi district.

In a petition addressed to the Tenkasi Collector, she also sought a probe by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) into the role of Alwarkurichi Police Station personnel, who she alleged shielded the Forest officials.

Ms. Poongothai said a resident of the Vagainkulam Village, Anaikarai Muthu, was picked up by Nellai Nayagam, Forest Officer of Kadayam range, late on Wednesday night from his house. The officer wanted to question Mr. Muthu with regard to illegal tapping of electricity for the fencing around his fields that were ravaged by wild pigs.

Ms. Poongothai said that Mr. Muthu’s son was asked to bring a shirt for him an hour later. While they were en-route, they were stopped by the forest ranger’s vehicle, in the back of which Mr. Muthu was found unresponsive. She said initially Mr. Muthu was taken to the Kadayam Primary Health Centre where the doctor on call could not find any signs of life on him. He was then declared dead at the Tenkasi General Hospital.

The DMK MLA alleged that this was a case of ‘custodial murder’. She said the officials picked him up at 11.30 p.m. without even giving him time to wear a shirt and did not inform his family. “The second crucial aspect is why the forest officials were bringing the dead body of Mr. Anaikarai Muthu back to his village when they should have been taking him to the government hospital,” she asked.

Seeking the immediate intervention of the SHRC, she said it was necessary to initiate action to ensure that police officials do not act in a way to destroy available evidence. She also sought the suspension and transfer of Forest officials pending enquiry, and called for a transparent investigation into the matter.