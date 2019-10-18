DMK MLA injured near Tiruvannamalai

P.N.P. Inbasekaran, DMK MLA from Pennagaram, escaped with injuries when the SUV in which he was traveling skidded off the road and landed on a paddy field near Vettavalam in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday morning.

He was on the way to canvas votes in the Vikravandi assembly constituency where a byelection is scheduled to take place on October 21. His vehicle was driven by Ismail, who swerved to left to avoid hitting a two-wheeler from opposite direction on Tiruvannamalai-Vettavalam Road. The vehicle skidded off the road and landed on a soft surface off the road.

Mr. Inbasekaran and Mr. Ismail were given treatment at a private hospital in Tiruvannamalai. Vettavalam police registered a case and are investigating.