Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA injured near Tiruvannamalai

more-in

Legislator was traveling to canvass votes at Vikravandi

P.N.P. Inbasekaran, DMK MLA from Pennagaram, escaped with injuries when the SUV in which he was traveling skidded off the road and landed on a paddy field near Vettavalam in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday morning.

He was on the way to canvas votes in the Vikravandi assembly constituency where a byelection is scheduled to take place on October 21. His vehicle was driven by Ismail, who swerved to left to avoid hitting a two-wheeler from opposite direction on Tiruvannamalai-Vettavalam Road. The vehicle skidded off the road and landed on a soft surface off the road.

Mr. Inbasekaran and Mr. Ismail were given treatment at a private hospital in Tiruvannamalai. Vettavalam police registered a case and are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 3:35:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-mla-injured-near-tiruvannamalai/article29729228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY