DMK MLA files case for release of funds

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA V. Senthil Balaji has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging proceedings issued by Karur Collector on March 31 cancelling the administrative sanction granted on March 28 for release of ₹60 lakh from his constituency development fund to purchase 10 ventilators for the government medical college hospital. Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and M. Nirmal Kumar have permitted State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to accept notice on behalf of the Collector and adjourned the case to May 21 for filing of a counter affidavit.

