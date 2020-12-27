DMK MLA booked for flouting norms

VILLUPURAM

The Marakkanam police have booked a case against Gingee DMK MLA K.S. Masthan and others for flouting COVID-19 norms at a ‘makkal gram sabha’ at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday. DMK president M.K. Stalin had addressed the meeting.

The police said a large number of locals, especially women, had turned up at the meeting without following physical distancing guidelines. A case was booked against Mr. Masthan and the organisers under Sections 143, 269, 270 and 278 of the IPC, read with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

