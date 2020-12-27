Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA booked for flouting norms

The Marakkanam police have booked a case against Gingee DMK MLA K.S. Masthan and others for flouting COVID-19 norms at a ‘makkal gram sabha’ at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday. DMK president M.K. Stalin had addressed the meeting.

The police said a large number of locals, especially women, had turned up at the meeting without following physical distancing guidelines. A case was booked against Mr. Masthan and the organisers under Sections 143, 269, 270 and 278 of the IPC, read with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2020 1:56:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-mla-booked-for-flouting-norms/article33427934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY