DMK MLA Anbazhagan critical after testing positive for COVID-19

DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan, representing Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, is critical and currently on ventilator support after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Rela Institute & Medical Centre, where he is being treated.
In a press release issued on Thursday evening, the hospital said Mr. Anbazhagan was admitted with severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID-19 PCR test was positive at the time of admission.
“Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through facemask and later on, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened.
“He is currently getting 80% oxygen through the ventilator and his condition remains unchanged for the last 24 hours,” Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Institute said.
