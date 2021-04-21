DMK MLA acquitted

A special court for exclusive trial of cases against MLAs and MPs acquitted DMK MLA M.K. Mohan and four others from a criminal case booked against them for unlawful assembly and staging a protest without permission.

The prosecution alleged that on March 13, 2017, Mr. Mohan, along with 30 men and 20 women, had unlawfully assembled in front of the Valluvar Salai ration shop in Chennai.

Personnel from the Arumbakkam police station booked a case, and trial was conducted before the special court.

Special court judge N. Alicia acquitted them, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against them.