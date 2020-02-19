DMK misleading people on CAA: Edappadi Palaniswami

Launching a tirade against the DMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday accused the principal Opposition party of misleading the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

When DMK legislator T. Mano Thangaraj raised the issue in the Assembly, an aggressive Mr. Palaniswami asked, “Point out which minority (community) living in Tamil Nadu and born in Tamil land is affected [by the Citizenship Amendment Act]. We will respond to that.”

He charged that the DMK was cheating the people, enacting a drama and spreading libellous information, thereby trying to disturb peace in the State. “Who has been affected? Tell us. I will explain,” the Chief Minister added.

When Mr. Thangaraj insisted that the CAA was affecting the minorities and hence there were protests, Mr. Palaniswami said it was not the State government, but the Centre that had powers to decide on the legislation.

To the DMK member’s criticism that the AIADMK had a cordial relationship with the Centre, but it was unable to object to certain issues, Mr. Palaniswami reiterated that the DMK was a constituent of the erstwhile National Democratic Alliance and United Progressive Alliance governments at the Centre. It was only during that time several policies affecting the State were rolled out by the Centre, he charged.

To another issue raised by DMK whip R. Sakkarapani, which involved the Centre, the Chief Minister said: “Your MPs are sitting there [Lok Sabha]. They could raise the issue. They have been elected for that.”

In a related development, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said the State had the right and responsibility to protect every citizen and it is the responsibility of the government to provide security to women, children and others who were protesting against the CAA at Washermenpet in Chennai since Friday last.

Mr. Udhayakumar intervened when IUML legislator KAM Muhammed Abubacker raised the issue of CAA, saying it was unjust and against the Constitution. The Minister said the matter was in court and no rules [for the Act] had been framed yet and people were protesting only out of fear.