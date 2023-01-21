DMK Ministers, legislators donate one month’s salary for Namma School Foundation scheme

January 21, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ministers and legislators of the DMK have contributed their one-month salary, totalling ₹1,29,15,000, to the Namma School Foundation initiative.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Chief Government Whip Govi. Chezhian handed over the cheque to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday. Last month, Mr. Stalin launched the Namma School Foundation scheme.

It aims at raising funds for upgrading government schools. He had contributed ₹5 lakh and sought contributions from various quarters.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi leader and MLA E.R. Eswaran, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah and legislators from the MDMK, among others, have contributed their one-month salary. DMK MP A.K.P. Chinraj has contributed ₹1 lakh, according to a statement.