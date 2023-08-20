ADVERTISEMENT

DMK Ministers facing graft charges won’t go scot-free: Edappadi Palaniswami

August 20, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated August 21, 2023 01:48 am IST - Madurai

S Sundar
S Sundar

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party’s golden jubilee conference in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said his party will not allow any of the DMK Ministers facing corruption charges to go scot-free under its regime.

Addressing his party’s golden jubilee conference, Mr. Palaniswami said that 13 former DMK Ministers were facing corruption charges after the former AIADMK government led by Jayalalithaa filed cases against them.

“The DMK leaders had been delaying the hearings for the past 13 years by getting adjournments. But now that the DMK is in power in the State, they have appointed party advocates as government pleaders for those cases, and are trying to close the cases in a hurry,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling that a few DMK Ministers had got acquitted in disproportionate assets cases in recent times, the Leader of the Opposition said the AIADMK will not allow them to go scot-free. “We will fight the cases and take them all the way to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Pointing out that Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy got a clean chit in one such case from a lower court, Mr. Palaniswami said the High Court had suo motu taken up the case, raising suspicion over the manner in which the case was conducted. “Hence, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should never think of destroying the AIADMK. Instead, try to save your [Stalin’s] party,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US