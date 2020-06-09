Tamil Nadu

DMK men arrested for protest

More than 100 party workers from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) including Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand, and MLAs A.P. Nandakumar and A.C. Vilvanathan staged a demonstration in front of Anaicut BDO office on Monday.

The protesters said the officials were lethargic in addressing issues such as drinking water scarcity in villages of Anaicut block. Party workers seated in front of the office building raised slogans against official apathy while maintaining social distancing. They were arrested by the policemen for violating Section 144 that is in force in the district.

Motors were under repair and pipelines damaged, but officials were not showing any inclination to setting them right, said Anaicut MLA A.P. Nandakumar. The review on water scarcity had already been done and due to political interference, officials were unable to take appropriate action, he said.

This allegation was refuted by Assistant Director (panchayats) Senthilvel, who assured the protesters that action would be taken immediately.

