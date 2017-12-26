DMK meet on Dec. 29

The DMK leadership will convene a high-level committee meeting on December 29 to analyse the outcome of the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll.

Top leaders including working president M.K. Stalin, principal secretary Duraimurugan and party MP Kanimozhi, as well as deputy general secretaries and important district secretaries will attend the meeting, to be held at the party headquarters. “Even though the outcome [of the R.K. Nagar bypoll] is unlikely to reflect in other constituencies and in the general election, we have to analyse threadbare the emergence of Mr. Dhinakaran, since he could infuse a new lease of life into the discredited AIADMK,” a senior leader said.

Meanwhile, the party has constituted a three-member committee to probe the functioning of its office-bearers during the R.K. Nagar bypoll.

Its members include party whip R. Chakrapani, legal wing secretary R. Girirajan and deputy secretary V. Kannadasan. The panel has been asked to submit a report by December 31.