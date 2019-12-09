DMK meet backs Stalin on challenging poll notification

The DMK on Sunday condemned the State Election Commission and the AIADMK government for issuing a new notification for the local body polls without following the directives of the Supreme Court on the delimitation and reservation of wards and key posts. The party also endorsed its president M.K. Stalin’s decision to approach the court again to challenge the SEC’s fresh notification.

At a meeting of the party’s MPs, MLAs and district secretaries, convened by its president M.K. Stalin, the DMK passed a resolution condemning the SEC and the AIADMK and said the DMK would be ready to face the polls whenever they are held.

“The SEC has surrendered its independence, administration and powers to the AIADMK, and is wantonly creating confusion at the behest of the Chief Minister and the Local Administration Minister. It has not held the polls for the last three years, and has aided the murder of democracy in the panchayati raj system,” the resolution said.

Referring to the orders pronounced by the Supreme Court allowing the conduct of elections to 27 districts alone, the party said the SC had held that despite a subsequent increase in the number of districts to 36, no fresh delimitation exercise had been undertaken, and it was clear that the State government cannot fulfil the Constitutional mandate.

The resolution also referred to the observation in the court orders that as per the Rule 6 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Reservation of Seats and Rotation of Reserved Seats) Act, 1995, the respondents shall provide proportionate reservation at all levels while conducting elections.

“The court further said that the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu had agreed to conduct the elections as prescribed by the Supreme Court in its order,” the resolution said.

The party leadership told the meeting that while it would approach the courts, party members should make all preparations to face the elections whenever they are held, and that the people will be on their side.