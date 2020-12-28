DMK, MDMK condemn portrayal of Tiruvalluvar in saffron

CHENNAI

28 December 2020

Anyone who has love for Tamil language cannot accept it, says former DMK Minister

Former School Education Minister Thangam Thennarasu [DMK] on Sunday condemned the portrayal of Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar clad in saffron in the Kalvi TV of the Education Department, saying that it had sowed poison in the minds of students.

In a statement in Chennai, he charged that the AIADMK government which had sought to blackout the picture of Tiruvalluvar on the textbooks had now gone to the extent of allowing his portrayal in saffron.

“Anyone who has love for Tamil language and self-respect cannot accept it. People’s anger will teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK government. It should at least now take action against those behind the portrayal and prevent such incidents,” he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the government to immediately remove the picture from the visual lessons prepared for the students.

Mr. Palaniswami has become a puppet in the hands of the RSS and the Sangh Parivar. Already Manonmaniam Sundaranar University removed Arundhati Roy’s book from the syllabus and Anna University included Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus. These are part of the BJP government’s efforts to saffronise Indian education,” he alleged.