DMK, MDMK condemn portrayal of Tiruvalluvar in saffron

Former School Education Minister Thangam Thennarasu [DMK] on Sunday condemned the portrayal of Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar clad in saffron in the Kalvi TV of the Education Department, saying that it had sowed poison in the minds of students.
In a statement in Chennai, he charged that the AIADMK government which had sought to blackout the picture of Tiruvalluvar on the textbooks had now gone to the extent of allowing his portrayal in saffron.
“Anyone who has love for Tamil language and self-respect cannot accept it. People’s anger will teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK government. It should at least now take action against those behind the portrayal and prevent such incidents,” he said.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the government to immediately remove the picture from the visual lessons prepared for the students.
Mr. Palaniswami has become a puppet in the hands of the RSS and the Sangh Parivar. Already Manonmaniam Sundaranar University removed Arundhati Roy’s book from the syllabus and Anna University included Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus. These are part of the BJP government’s efforts to saffronise Indian education,” he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath