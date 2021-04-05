‘DMK manifesto rated the best on the social justice front’

CHENNAI

05 April 2021 01:41 IST

Young People for Politics, a youth collective, analysed the policies of four key parties — AIADMK, DMK, MNM and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Young People for Politics (YPP), a collective of youngsters engaging with politics, has rated the manifesto of the DMK to have done better on the social justice front.

In the assessment on different parameters based on the manifestos released by the major parties, the DMK’s secured 12.5%, AIADMK 9.6% and Makkal Needhi Maiam 3.5%.

Radhika Ganesh, co-convener of the collective, said owing to the limited resources, they analysed four key parties contesting in the most constituencies — AIADMK, DMK, MNM and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Advertising

Advertising

NTK’s case

“While the first three released manifestos, NTK did not release a manifesto formally and we had to rely on the promises made in their website on various issues,” she said.

However, YPP did not provide a final score for NTK due to the non-availability of the manifesto.

She said the assessment was based on the actionable commitments provided by the parties in their manifestos towards women’s education, health and employment, welfare of members of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and the differently-abled people and measures towards creating a casteless society.