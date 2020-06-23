DMK man in Gummidipoondi tests COVID-19 positive after birthday bash that flouted lockdown norms

A DMK functionary, who violated the lockdown and celebrated his birthday pompously with nearly 250 guests on June 14, tested positive for COVID-19 along with two other guests.

The DMK functionary, Gunasekaran (48), has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. The police have identified 60 persons who took part in the party.

According to police, Mr. Gunasekaran is a DMK party member and his wife Malathy, is vice-chairman of Gummidipoondi Union.

On June 14, his birthday, a celebration was organised in a mango orchard in Kannambakkam, despite the lockdown. Around 150 people took part in the event. In a video shot at the venue, most of those at the birthday celebrations were seen without masks.

People were garlanding Mr. Gunasekaran and taking selfies, and many were enjoying the feast without adhering to physical distancing norms.

“After the party four of those involved, including Gunasekaran and his friend from Pathirivedu, developed symptoms and they tested positive for COVID-19. They have been admitted to Tiruvallur Government Hospital,” said a police officer.

With the help of videos shot at the venue, the police have identified 60 persons who took part in the event. “Many of their vehicles have been seized, while some have escaped from the villages. We will be testing all of them,” added the officer.

Further investigations are on.

DMK reacts

DMK joint secretary for media and press relations, Constantine Ravindran, said Mr. Gunasekaran was not a main member of the party and that the party stands by its president M.K. Stalin’s stand that if anyone has done anything illegal, the law should take its own course.

“The government is just trying to take action on an ordinary person. Let the law take its course. We have no objection to it. But first, the AIADMK government should also explain why no case has been filed against their Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, who violated rules during his daughter’s wedding. Did they follow physical distancing? We all saw what happened,” he said.

Mr. Ravindran said the law should apply equally to every person, more so against those in power so that they can be made examples of, for people to follow rules.