DMK legislators to donate one month salary to CMPRF

Chennai:

14 May 2021 12:27 IST

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said his party MLAs and MPs would donate their one-month salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the general public, charity institutions and corporates to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help the State government fight the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

