DMK legislators to donate one month salary to CMPRF
Updated: 14 May 2021 12:44 IST
Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said his party MLAs and MPs would donate their one-month salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the general public, charity institutions and corporates to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help the State government fight the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.
