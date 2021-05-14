Tamil Nadu

DMK legislators to donate one month salary to CMPRF

Special Correspondent Chennai: 14 May 2021 12:27 IST
Updated: 14 May 2021 12:44 IST

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said his party MLAs and MPs would donate their one-month salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the general public, charity institutions and corporates to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help the State government fight the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

