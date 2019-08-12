‘DMK legislators to contribute ₹10 cr. towards helping flood-hit Nilgiris’

DMK president M.K. Stalin has said the party’s MPs and MLAs will collectively contribute ₹10 crore towards helping flood-hit Nilgiris get back on its feet.

Speaking to reporters after visiting affected areas around Emerald near Udhagamandalam, Mr. Stalin said Nilgiris MP A. Raja will contribute ₹3 crore, while Gudalur MLA M. Thiravidamani will contribute ₹2 crore from their respective constituency development funds. The DMK’s five Rajya Sabha MPs — M. Shanmugam, P. Wilson, R.S. Bharathi, T.K.S. Elangovan and Tiruchi Siva — will each contribute ₹1 crore towards repairing the district’s damaged infrastructure and helping the people most in need of assistance.

Mr. Stalin said he had travelled more than 150 km across the Nilgiris over the last two days, and had seen first-hand the loss of life and damage to property and agriculture caused by the flood. He called on the government to declare the district ‘disaster affected’, extend financial help to those affected and begin work on repairing the damage caused to public infrastructure.

He said that when there was a massive flood across the district in 2009, Mr. Raja, who was the Nilgiris MP at the time, worked alongside the then DMK government in the State and the Central government to swiftly extend financial help to the affected people and ensure that the district returned to normalcy as quickly as possible.

He said that following the disaster in 2009, more than 150 km of stormwater drains were installed across the district to prevent flooding, adding that no such measures to deal with natural calamities had been initiated by the current government.

“More than 350 km of roads have been affected or damaged due to the rains, with more than 100 places being blocked,” Mr. Stalin said, and noted that Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur were the most affected areas.

He added that Mr. Raja will visit affected areas in Nilgiris next week, following which a petition with a list of demands will be submitted to the Chief Minister.

OPS refutes claims

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said the allegations levelled against the government by Mr. Stalin were ‘routine’ and due to “political reasons”.

Soon after receiving an alert from the India Meteorological Department about the heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris, the Chief Minister deputed the Revenue Minister and the Commissioner of Revenue Administration there to coordinate rescue operations, Mr. Panneerselvam said.