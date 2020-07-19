DMK legislator in Krishnagiri tests positive for COVID-19

DMK legislator T. Senguttavan tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. According to health officials, the legislator is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

V. Govindan, Deputy Director of Health Services in Krishnagiri, said that Mr. Senguttavan had mild symptoms for about a week and his swab samples were taken for test on Saturday at a private hospital. The results turned positive and he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Dr. Govindan added that persons who came in contact with the MLA had been quarantined and immunity building concoctions were provided to them.