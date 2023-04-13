DMK legislator calls for internal reservation as per caste census

April 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Within a few hours after the PMK floor leader G.K. Mani underlined the need for internal reservation for Vanniyars on Thursday, DMK legislator M. Palaniyandi spoke in the Assembly advocating the need for a caste census so that internal reservation could be provided as per the “ratio”, as there were several other castes in the Most Backward Community category.

“Be it one year or six months, the caste census should be undertaken,” he said, which was objected to by some members of the PMK. The Srirangam MLA pointed out that there were several sub-castes in many categories, such as Kallar, Maravar and Agamudaiyar within Thevars and also the sub-castes within Nadars.

“There are about one crore Mutharaiyars, and they are educational and economically backward,” Mr. Palaniyandi said, and reiterated the need for a caste census. As there were objections by some of legislators from the PMK, Speaker M. Appavu asked the DMK legislator to move on to the next subject.

During his speech, VCK’s J. Mohamed Shanavas (Nagapattinam) too underlined the need for a caste based census. He also lauded both the DMK government and its predecessor the AIADMK government for having upheld the principles of social justice over the years.

Mr. Shanavas also flagged the issue of several convicts belonging to the Muslim community languishing in prisons for a long time and urged the State government to take steps towards their release. Law Minister S. Regupathy replied saying some of them had already moved the Supreme Court in this regard and with those cases pending, the government could not help them.

Since they have moved the court, they could not be granted parole but could only obtain a bail, Mr. Regupathy pointed out.