DMK legal wing to hold hunger strike against three new criminal laws on July 6

The DMK’s legal wing will hold a hunger strike on Saturday, July 6, 2024, against the three new criminal laws enacted by the BJP government at the Centre.

The protest will be held near the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore, party legal wing secretary N.R. Elango said in a statement on Friday.

Apart from going against the administration of justice, state autonomy and fundamental rights of the people of India, the three laws would change the Indian democracy into a police State, the DMK alleged. The “fascist” BJP regime has brought in these three criminal laws that go against the Constitution, and are anti-democratic, Mr. Elango said, in his statement.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan will launch the protest to be spearheaded by Mr. Elango in the presence of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, DMK legal wing president R Viduthalai and joint secretary E. Paranthaman among others, according to the statement.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and leaders of other parties in the alliance and N. Ram, veteran journalist and Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited among others will deliver special address at the event, it added.