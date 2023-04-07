DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance announce protest against Governor on April 12

April 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said if a Bill is “withheld” by the Governor “the Bill is dead”, which was strongly objected to by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, leaders of the the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Friday announced a joint agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m. on April 12.

The agitation was being planned to condemn the Governor, “who has been expressing controversial comments in the public to impress the BJP, which was attempting for a diarchy with Governors in State government not ruled by BJP-led governments.”

A joint statement issued by constituents of the alliance – DMK (signed by treasurer T.R. Baalu), Dravidar Kazhagam, Congress, MDMK, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, VCK, Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi – said their agitation would not cease until the Governor stopped activities that had lowered the dignity of the Assembly. The SPA leaders called upon democratic forces to unite for this cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

They charged that the Governor was attempting to identify himself as the representative of the BJP-RSS organisations by forgetting the oath he administered while assuming the office of the Governor. Recalling the Governor’s controversial comments in the recent past such as foreign funding of anti-Sterlite protests, the statement said: “These comments have created unnecessary tensions in the society and are seeds of controversies. They are not in his mandate.”

The leaders said the Governor had to act on the aid and advice of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet. Pointing out that the contours of the position of the post of Governor enshrined in the Constitution, they charged: “The Tamil Nadu Governor is not acting as per these norms. Instead, he is violating them.”

Referring to the comments made by the Governor on Thursday, they contended that they were reflective of his irresponsible behaviour. His comments on protests against the Sterlite plant was actually an “insult” to the people of Tamil Nadu, they charged.

Quoting from a media report that had quoted former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan as saying that “he was among the first to protest against Sterlite” and that the company attempted to forge a deal with him, they asked: “Does the Governor know this?”

Pointing out that lives had been lost during the protests against Sterlite in Thoothukudi, they asked: “Is the Governor saying these people too are foreign-funded stooges? It was the erstwhile AIADMK regime which shot them. Is the Governor seeking to justify all these?”